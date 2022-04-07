Advertisement

Health care administrator pleads with senators for line-item veto reversal

Vote to reverse governor’s veto set for Thursday in the Nebraska Legislature
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Health Care Administrator Nolan Gurnsey has witnessed and been part of the struggle for many local nursing facilities in rural Nebraska. He did what he could to help at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen, but it could not be saved, and it will be closed permanently by the end of April.

Within the last year the Nebraska Legislature approved additional spending for nursing homes, set to help, “our most vulnerable population, those that are on Medicaid,” explained Gurney.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts used his veto ability to line-item veto the additional funding for nursing homes in Nebraska.

Gurnsey explains that the operating costs are rising at an alarming rate, plus long-term challenges and workforce pressures. The stress of all of it is forcing tough decisions to be made. For example, the Mullen facility’s closing will force families to move their elderly loved ones 70 miles or more away from their current location.

District 48 Senator John Stinner put a new motion to override the governor’s veto. Legislators are voting on the potential reversal on Thursday. Gurnsey is pleading with people to reach out to senators and to the governor. He says people may even call him at his personal number which is 402-822-0269.

The governor’s veto does not affect VA hospitals and facilities. Within the last year, VA Home wages were increased by an average of 40 percent.

