Dry and clear conditions before potential precipitation later in the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Skies remained clear throughout most of the day on Sunday with few clouds across the state of Nebraska. That allowed plenty of heat to nestle into the region, so it will take time for us to cool down Sunday night. North Platte will see temperatures get down below 60 Sunday night into Monday morning, so wearing a light jacket on the way to the bus stop Monday or Tuesday morning may not be a bad idea, but wearing that jacket in the afternoon would be a bad idea. With high temperatures above 90, and with those occurring around the time school gets out, a jacket is far from a necessity.

The rest of the week we will shed the thought of needing a jacket though, with the lows in North Platte rarely getting under 60ºF and the highs consistently above 90, and even unto the mid 90s on Wednesday. On Thursday we will start to see cooler air moving into the region, with a high of 92. After that, temperatures will decrease as cooler air makes its way into the region. Friday is when North Platte will really start to see those cooling effects, though. A high of 88, capped when a cold front pushes through the region with the chance to bring some rain along with it. The rain chance isn’t widespread until we see the chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, but it’s too early to know if those storms will be severe or not, but it is unlikely at this time. Skies will clear up and temperatures will start to warm up again on Sunday in preparation for the workweek.

KNEP Extended (KNEP Extended)

Scottsbluff will see high temperatures consistently in the low to mid 90s throughout the beginning of the work week. Lows in the high 50s can be expected each morning. Skies will be clear allowing for those large temperature swings between the days and the nights. Clouds will roll into the region on Thursday with our first chance of precipitation for the region. If any rain falls, it will likely be gentle and light. Friday and Saturday is when we will see the chance for stronger thunderstorms. Temps will cool to the high 90s late in the week, but raise back above 90 over the weekend.

KNEP Extended (KNEP Extended)

