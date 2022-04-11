Fire weather conditions likely with partly cloudy skies Monday; Changing conditions Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool to mild and nice weekend across the area, these conditions will continue to be the theme for Monday with the risk of fires as well, but changes are on the way for Tuesday.

During the morning Monday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Dew points were noticeably dry with them being in the low to upper 20s, making the air mass slightly dry. With these dry conditions throughout the day, breezy conditions, and slightly dry air, this raises concerns for fire weather conditions. Most of the area is under a Red Flag Warning and this goes into effect 12 p.m. CDT/ 11 a.m. MDT Monday until 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT Monday. Make sure persons take precautions throughout the day because conditions seem likely for fires to occur.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to mid 60s with partly cloudy conditions and winds will increase to around 10 to 20 mph. However, once we get into the evening Monday, the clouds rapidly increase and the overnight lows will only drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s as a result of the cloud cover. This is due to the area of high pressure that is currently on top of us will be moving towards the east and also ahead of the next cold front that will be moving through the area Tuesday.

Mild conditions to previal over the area Monday with partly cloudy skies (Andre Brooks)

With the cold front moving through Tuesday, this will cause highs to only be in the upper 40s to mid 50s for the Panhandle with a very slight chance of precipitation. For Greater Nebraska, the cold front will be moving through later Tuesday evening, and as a result, this will cause temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to upper 70s ,with a few low 80s here or there. On Wednesday, temperatures will drop way below average for this time of year with it only climbing into the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions.

Cold front moving through the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

