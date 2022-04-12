Blowing dust, drifting smoke cause hazardous driving conditions in Gosper and Furnas County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell advised drivers to avoid traveling along Highway 283 between Elmwood and Arapahoe in south-central Nebraska. With continued windy conditions, dust and smoke from smoldering creek bottoms and hot spots, visibility is greatly reduced.

Powell said agencies continue working in the region, putting a lot of water on areas of concern and monitoring flare-ups.

“People can help by praying for rain. And they can be really careful if they have to travel these areas. Please, stay out of the way. These dedicated volunteers just want to protect what they can."

State officials estimate that about 35,000 acres have burned in the fire that began last Thursday when a dead tree was blown into a power line.

