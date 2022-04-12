Advertisement

Blowing dust, drifting smoke cause hazardous driving conditions in Gosper and Furnas County

Highway 283 open, but exercise extreme caution
Fire scar northeast of Arapahoe.
Fire scar northeast of Arapahoe.(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell advised drivers to avoid traveling along Highway 283 between Elmwood and Arapahoe in south-central Nebraska. With continued windy conditions, dust and smoke from smoldering creek bottoms and hot spots, visibility is greatly reduced.

Powell said agencies continue working in the region, putting a lot of water on areas of concern and monitoring flare-ups.

State officials estimate that about 35,000 acres have burned in the fire that began last Thursday when a dead tree was blown into a power line.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

