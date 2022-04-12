Changing weather conditions for Tuesday with the risks of fires

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mostly sunny Monday, the changes are going to occur for our Tuesday with the risks of fires and also for cooling temperatures.

During the morning Tuesday, clear to mostly clear conditions were the theme as far as the weather conditions are concerned and the temperatures were in the upper 30s to mid 50s with winds around 10 to 25 mph and the dew points were saturated in Greater Nebraska, but dry in the Panhandle because of the cold front already pushign through the Panhandle. With the dew points going down, winds increasing throughout the day and drought conditions, this gives us the risks for fires Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Greater Nebraska and Eastern Panhandle from 12 p.m. CDT/ 11 a.m. MDT Tuesday until 8 p.m. CDT/ 7 p.m. MDT Tuesday. Persons make sure to take the proper precautions throughout the day because fire weather conditions are likely Tuesday.

Clear to mostly clear conditions for the area Tuesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the afternoon Tuesday, the cold front will be movign through and this will allow for high temperatures for Greater Nebraska in the mid 60s to low 80s during the noontime hour and the temperatures will rapidly drop from there and the Panhandle will only climb into the upper 40s to low 50s with the cold front already passing through. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the main theme for Tuesday with very low precipitation chances. Winds will increase to around 20 to 30 mph. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 10s to the low 20s with clear skies, and the winds will die down from there.

Cold front to swing through the area throughout the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Due to a slow moving area of high pressure, this will allow for temperatures to remain below average during the rest of the workweek, but will climbing at the same time with temperatures climbing back near average just in time for Easter activities. Dry conditions will continue to be in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Dry and cool week for the rest of the workweek (Andre Brooks)

