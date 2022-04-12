Advertisement

First pitch between Huskers and Creighton moved to 6:05 p.m.

Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz #27 Baseball vs Northwestern-Game 2
Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz #27 Baseball vs Northwestern-Game 2(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the potential for severe weather, Tuesday night’s Nebraska Baseball game vs. Creighton has been moved up to 6:05 p.m. at Hawks Field.

The game can be seen on B1G+, while fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call all the action on the Huskers Radio Network. The rematch with the Bluejays will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KSXP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

