Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen fire chief

Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday, April 7, 2022 while responding to a fire.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor the passing of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss.  The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great.  As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property.  We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Krull was killed in a deadly crash while responding to a large fire southeast of Elwood last week.

