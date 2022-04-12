Advertisement

Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona

In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a...
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.

After speaking with the car’s owner and other residents, they determined the car’s hatchback had been left open overnight.

The javelina jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside.

Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.

The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured.

A deputy opened the hatch, and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Gretna's Anees Kahlil is reunited with his family after 105 days in Taliban custody
Nebraskans released after 105 days in Taliban custody
Gov. Ricketts (podium), backed by State Senators and tax relief supporters, highlights the...
Gov. Ricketts signs historic tax relief bill
Elwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue firefighters walking in to the burial service for Chief Darren...
Elwood Fire Chief laid to rest
The Nebraska State Patrol has cited a Kansas man for motor vehicle homicide after a two-vehicle...
Kansas man cited after fatal crash near Alliance

Latest News

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if...
Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
An autistic teenager who went missing in California in 2019 was recently found in Utah.
Missing California teen found safe in Utah years later
A new expected to make its way to President Joe Biden's desk may change rules regarding 401(k)...
New rules may impact your retirement savings