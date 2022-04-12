Kansas man cited after fatal crash near Alliance

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska State Patrol has cited a Kansas man for motor vehicle homicide after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Alliance woman Sunday.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. MT Sunday, near Alliance on Highway 2. A Ford Escape, driven by Blythe Boness, 22, of Alliance, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when it was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Ryan McElroy, 36, of Salina, Kansas. The collision caused the Escape to roll into the ditch, ejecting Boness. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McElroy was extricated from his vehicle by the Alliance Fire Department and flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with serious injuries. McElroy remains at the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Following investigation, McElroy has been cited for motor vehicle homicide, willful reckless driving, DUI – 3rd offense, possession of an open alcohol container, and driving under suspension. Once released from the hospital, he will be lodged in jail.

