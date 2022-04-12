Nebraska partners with Altius Sports to bolster NIL Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletics has partnered with Altius Sports Partners, a name, image and likeness advisory and education firm, to bolster the school’s Name, Image and Likeness Program.

A UNL spokesperson said the Altius NIL launch platform includes ongoing guidance, assessment of departmental initiatives, corporate partner strategies, as well as comprehensive and customized educational services benefitting all internal and external Nebraska stakeholders as the NIL space continues to change.

“We are committed at Nebraska to do everything we can to support the ability of our student-athletes to maximize name, image and likeness opportunities. I am excited to add Altius as a partner to assist us in the NIL realm,” said Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts. “Their expertise, guidance and creativity will be an important component of Nebraska being a national leader in the area of name, image and likeness.”

According to UNL, key elements of the partnership include guidance on overall NIL policy and the development of corporate-partnership strategy as well as consultation to empower Nebraska’s student-athletes. The team at Altius will also help student-athletes, coaches and administrators through NIL education from experts in all related areas including group licensing, marketing, branding, financial literacy and recruiting.

“Nebraska is investing in the maximum level of support, education and resources to help its athletes and other stakeholders successfully navigate NIL. We are proud to partner with the Huskers and bolster their efforts to prepare and thrive as a leader in the ongoing evolution of collegiate athletics,” said Altius Sports Vice President, Collegiate Partnerships Andrew Donovan.

Supported by operational leadership and a client services team, the Altius cross-disciplinary network of partners and advisory team members includes:

John Entz, 14-time Emmy winner and former President of Production at Fox Sports, SVP at MLB Network and producer at ESPN.

Gabe Feldman, Director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, Associate Provost for NCAA Compliance and Co-Director of Tulane Center for Sport.

Renie Anderson, CRO and EVP, Partnerships at the NFL.

David Carter, Executive Director of the USC Sports Business Institute, and a professor of sports business at USC’s Marshall School of Business.

Jené Elzie, former Pac-12 athlete and current Chief Growth Officer for Athletes First Partners, sister company of Athletes First, the nation’s largest NFL talent agency.

Oliver Luck, sports business leader and former Commissioner of the XFL, EVP for Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Partnerships for the NCAA, and Athletic Director at West Virginia.

Michael O’Hara Lynch, former global head of sponsorship marketing at Visa, Inc. and global head of consulting at Nielson Sports, currently partner in 3 Emerald Marketing.

Jessica Mendoza, former Pac-12 athlete and Olympic gold medalist is a broadcaster for ESPN.

Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute, and professor at Arizona State.

Malcolm Turner, sports business executive and former Vice Chancellor and Athletics Director at Vanderbilt and President of the NBA G League.

