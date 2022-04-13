Advertisement

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who makes recommendations on screenings and preventative medicine.

The decision to recommend early screenings in children for anxiety was based on a review of studies that evaluated screening tests in adolescents and the benefits of early treatment.

The task force found with moderate certainty that screening for anxiety in children older than 8 would lead to improving outcomes.

The draft report was released on the task force’s website on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detour north of Kimball expected through Friday.
Highway 71 north of Kimball expected to remain closed until at least Friday as crews safely contain military vehicle fire
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct
The North Platte viaduct in the 1920s.
North Platte’s infamous nickname “Little Chicago”
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Charles Herbster
GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv
Nice Easter Weekend ahead for the region
Dry and beautiful Easter Weekend ahead with mild conditions
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Authorities arrested the owner of a shoe store for allegedly opening fire on shoplifters,...
Mall store owner arrested after shooting that hurt girl