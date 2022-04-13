Advertisement

State Senators pass UNK Rural Health Bill

Bills creating a rural health care training program at UNK awaits Gov. Ricketts' signature.
Bills creating a rural health care training program at UNK awaits Gov. Ricketts' signature.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Last week the legislature approved LB1014, providing $60 million to build a new facility to train rural health providers at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Wednesday state senators approved money to run the program under LB 792.

The $60 million included in LB1014 would go toward construction and start-up costs, with an additional $25 million expected to come from private funds. The $60 million approved by the legislature would come from Nebraska’s share of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan.

LB792, introduced by Kearney Sen. John Lowe, originally would have appropriated funds to renovate the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney. Those provisions were removed and replaced with provisions of Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann’s LB721.

The bill appropriates a total of $24.5 million in general funds over the next three fiscal years for operating expenses at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Rural Health Complex in Kearney. The complex will be built on the University of Nebraska Kearney campus and aims to close the gap in rural Nebraskans’ access to quality health care caused by significant workforce shortages. Currently, 14 Nebraska counties lack a primary care physician and demand is high for more nurses, dentists, allied health professionals and mental health professionals.

LB792 passed on a 45-0 vote.

The bills still needs Governor Ricketts’ signature.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detour north of Kimball expected through Friday.
Highway 71 north of Kimball expected to remain closed until at least Friday as crews safely contain military vehicle fire
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Gov. Ricketts, State Senators call out Charles Herbster following reports of sexual misconduct
The North Platte viaduct in the 1920s.
North Platte’s infamous nickname “Little Chicago”
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Charles Herbster
GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations

Latest News

Nice Easter Weekend ahead for the region
Dry and beautiful Easter Weekend ahead with mild conditions
KNOP WEATHER STORY 4-13-2022
Still windy and slightly cool; very slight weekend rain chance
The North Platte viaduct in the 1920s.
North Platte’s infamous nickname “Little Chicago”
North Platte’s infamous nickname “Little Chicago”
North Platte nicknamed Little Chicago
Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster hit the campaign trail on a...
Donald Trump Jr. joins Charles Herbster on three-city tour campaign stop