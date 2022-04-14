Advertisement

Community supports NPCC students in Ukrainian humanitarian fundraiser

Over $11,000 raised to date
News 2 at Ten
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a night of tasting Ukrainian Red Borscht and dumplings, created by the North Platte Community College food staff, face painting, and Ukrainian music. But mostly, it was a night of community support for students in North Platte from Ukraine, doing what they can to help volunteers in their home country, in the humanitarian aid effort.

And it was a great success, so far raising over $11,000 between the event last week, and the donations that keep coming in. April 7 NPCC students Slavomyr Marchenko, of Kyiv, Ukraine, and Denys Bachurin, of Cherkasy, Ukraine - along with the college’s International Club and Student Life department hosted the event at the North Platte Community College fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building.

Those who attended also had the chance to purchase shirts and bracelets in support of Ukraine. And free-will donations were accepted.

Those who are unable to attend the event, but who would like to donate to the cause can contact Marchenko at slavke23@gmail.com.

