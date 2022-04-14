Advertisement

Cool and dry conditions continuing for Thursday; Slight warming trend for Friday

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold Wednesday with dry conditions, this trend will continue slightly for the day Thursday with a slight warming trend coming for Friday.

During the morning Thursday, temperatures were below average with lows in the single digits and 10s with clear to mostly clear conditions. The winds were around 5 to 15 mph and the direction were out of the west and the airmass were really dry with dew points in the single digits. With these conditions, this poses the threat for fires for the south and east portions of Greater Nebraska with a Red Flag Warning in effect for these areas including Broken Bow, Imperial, and Curtis from 12 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT.

Very chilly conditions for Thursday morning
Very chilly conditions for Thursday morning(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to mid 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and winds will increase to around 10 to 20 mph and the airmass will continue to be on the dry side. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will climb into the 10s and 20s, which is slighly warmer than Wednesday night with the winds shifting out of the south and west. Clear to mostly clear conditions will continue for the overnight hours Thursday.

Mostly sunny conditions are in store for the region Thursday
Mostly sunny conditions are in store for the region Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Our area of high pressure will continue to move over the east, and temperatures will climb slightly with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s with dry conditions continuing and winds will be around 5 to 15 mph, and dew points will continue to increase, lessening the threats of fire conditions. During the weekend, temperatures will overall continue to climb with highs approaching the upper 50s to mid 60s, even with a weak cold front moving through. A slight chance of precipitation is possible Saturday night into Sunday. Dry conditions will encompass the area Sunday afternoon, just in time for Easter activities.

Area of high pressure moving towards the east with a cold front moving in early weekend
Area of high pressure moving towards the east with a cold front moving in early weekend(Andre Brooks)

