Nebraska corrections worker accused of sexually abusing inmate

Nikki Peterson
Nikki Peterson(NDCS)
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Nikki Peterson, 32, a unit administrator at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

She was arrested on two felony offenses; unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate.

Peterson has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since November 17, 2008. In addition to CCC-L, she has also worked at the former Diagnostic & Evaluation Center and Central Office. Peterson resigned her position with NDCS.

This is the second time in 2022 that a female NDCS worker has been arrested and accused of sexual abuse of an inmate. Sarah Torsiello, a former assistant warden, was arrested in January.

