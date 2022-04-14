Advertisement

Nebraska launches official NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes

The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and...
The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and pay any Husker student-athletes for NIL activities in one platform.(Opendorse)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska has created the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace, one of the first licensed school NIL marketplaces in college sports. The website is powered by Opendorse and will help Husker student-athletes benefit from their name, image and likeness.

The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and pay any Husker student-athletes for NIL activities in one platform.

All current Husker student-athletes can be found in the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace. In addition, former Nebraska athletes who use Opendorse can also be accessed through the marketplace.

“Our new Nebraska Huskers Marketplace will streamline the NIL process for both our student-athletes and for those who want to connect with them for opportunities. This is another valuable tool to assist our student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We are proud to expand our relationship with Opendorse. As a Lincoln-based company, Opendorse has played a vital role in establishing Nebraska as a national leader in the NIL space.”

Through the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace, every Nebraska athlete will receive an Opendorse profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels. When offered a NIL deal, athletes receive a notification through the Opendorse app, where they can choose to accept and complete the opportunity. Once completed, the student-athlete immediately receives compensation to their account and can automatically disclose their activity to Nebraska Athletics.

“Nebraska’s commitment to student-athlete NIL success is second-to-none in college sports,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “By launching the Official NIL Marketplace of the Nebraska Huskers, the program has set the standard for athlete support and fan access. Starting today, the Greatest Fans in College Sports can support their favorite Huskers easier than ever before.”

Interested supporters can view the Nebraska Huskers NIL Marketplace.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte viaduct in the 1920s.
North Platte’s infamous nickname “Little Chicago”
Detour north of Kimball expected through Friday.
Highway 71 north of Kimball expected to remain closed until at least Friday as crews safely contain military vehicle fire
Sutherland Track & Field Invite
Sutherland hosts Sutherland Invite Track & Field Meet
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER STORY 4-13-2022
Very slight weekend rain chance; big warmup next week
A graphic of kids mental health.
Children’s receives federal funding for pediatric mental health initiatives
Nomi Health has announced it will sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for...
Nomi Health to sponsor $1 million in mental healthcare services for frontline workers
During the month of March 2022, twenty-nine people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska...
NDOT reports March 2022 traffic fatality toll
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Battle over federal rental aid to Nebraska stirs up again