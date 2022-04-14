Nebraska launches official NIL marketplace for Husker student-athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska has created the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace, one of the first licensed school NIL marketplaces in college sports. The website is powered by Opendorse and will help Husker student-athletes benefit from their name, image and likeness.

The marketplace gives Nebraska fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and pay any Husker student-athletes for NIL activities in one platform.

All current Husker student-athletes can be found in the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace. In addition, former Nebraska athletes who use Opendorse can also be accessed through the marketplace.

“Our new Nebraska Huskers Marketplace will streamline the NIL process for both our student-athletes and for those who want to connect with them for opportunities. This is another valuable tool to assist our student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We are proud to expand our relationship with Opendorse. As a Lincoln-based company, Opendorse has played a vital role in establishing Nebraska as a national leader in the NIL space.”

Through the Nebraska Huskers Marketplace, every Nebraska athlete will receive an Opendorse profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels. When offered a NIL deal, athletes receive a notification through the Opendorse app, where they can choose to accept and complete the opportunity. Once completed, the student-athlete immediately receives compensation to their account and can automatically disclose their activity to Nebraska Athletics.

“Nebraska’s commitment to student-athlete NIL success is second-to-none in college sports,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “By launching the Official NIL Marketplace of the Nebraska Huskers, the program has set the standard for athlete support and fan access. Starting today, the Greatest Fans in College Sports can support their favorite Huskers easier than ever before.”

Interested supporters can view the Nebraska Huskers NIL Marketplace.

