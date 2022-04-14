Showing an outpouring of love for lost fire chief

ELWOOD, Neb. (KNOP) - It was an outpouring of love Wednesday, for the man the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department in Elwood, Nebraska called Chief.

Fire Chief Darren Krull died in the line of duty on April 7 south of Elwood.

Funeral services were held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, Wednesday. The impact Chief Krull had on so many people could be seen in the outpouring of support with people from neighboring fire departments, lined up to enter the funeral service, as well as the fire trucks escorting Chief Krull and his family along the funeral procession.

Church service funeral for Chief Darren Krull (Melanie Standiford)

Lined up to escort Chief Darren Krull and family (Melanie Standiford)

Lining up for support at Chief Darren Krull's funeral in Elwood (Melanie Standiford)

Patriot Guard Riders at Chief Krull's funeral, Elwood (Melanie Standiford)

Chief Krull at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Elwood, prior to service. (Melanie Standiford)

Pastor Aaron Witt leads funeral procession from church. (Melanie Standiford)

Funeral service for Chief Darren Krull (Melanie Standiford)

Funeral service for Chief Darren Krull, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Elwood (Melanie Standiford)

Patriot Guard Riders at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood in honor of Chief Darren Krull. (Melanie Standiford)

A walk of honor, as people gathered, began the morning’s events. A parade through Elwood, in honor of the late fire chief, son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother, nephew, and friend. This man, who Pastor Aaron Witt of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church said in his sermon, loved Jesus and loved his family. “He was more than a chief.”

“Darren’s last call, the fire may have happened, his life goes on. From the Gospel of John, [John 15:13] Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Chief Krull was buried at the Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings served the family.

Dustin Clouse, acting fire chief for Elwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue said, he and the rest of the fire crew were going to continue to keep in touch with Krull’s family and do what they can to keep his memory alive.

“Keep them in your prayers. Keep checking on Cheryl and just … keep moving forward but can never forget him,”

Clouse thanked the fire departments from across Nebraska that came together Wednesday to honor the fallen Elwood fire chief.

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor the passing of Chief Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Funeral procession for Chief Darren Krull (Melanie Standiford)

Funeral procession for Chief Darren Krull (Melanie Standiford)

Funeral procession for Chief Darren Krull (Melanie Standiford)

Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley was present for Chief Krull’s funeral ceremony.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley honors Chief Krull by attending his funeral. (Melanie Standiford)

