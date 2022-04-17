Advertisement

Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway

A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – An officer in Colorado is being praised for his quick thinking after he stopped a wrong-way driver using his own police vehicle.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they received a request for assistance from the Colorado State Patrol late Monday night for a wrong way driver on I-70. The department said the driver was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes at highway speeds.

Deputies headed to the location and were able to stop eastbound traffic to avoid any possible head on collisions.

They said over a dozen vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong-way driver drew near.

Caption

A deputy with the department put himself and his vehicle in harm’s way ahead of the vehicles and allowed himself to be hit by the wrong-way driver to save the others.

Police say the impact pushed both of the vehicles over 140 feet and into the front of a semi-truck stopped at the scene.

Despite the heavy impact, authorities said neither the deputy nor the person in the wrong-way vehicle, identified as an 83-year-old man, suffered any major injuries. They were both treated by medical teams as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said there is “no doubt” that the deputy’s bravery and quick action saved multiple lives.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest poll shows dead heat in Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race
Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s...
Witnesses credited with saving deputy after crash
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout the state on Sunday, with multiple...
Troopers stay busy across Nebraska on Sunday
Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

Latest News

A recent poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
Americans are going to church less, poll finds
Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, are both facing numerous charges, including malice...
Infant dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, deputies say
FILE - This photo shows the now-closed Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, Aug. 13,...
Warden at Epstein jail quietly retires amid federal probe
The Oregon Zoo says an endangered Bornean orangutan has been born.
Endangered Bornean orangutan gives birth to baby at Oregon Zoo
President Joe Biden touted infrastructure improvements as part of the bipartisan law during...
Biden: US used to have best infrastructure in world