Lincoln County Commissioners discuss interlocal agreement to complete asphalt projects

Lincoln County Commissioners
The company performing the city’s road projects is willing to complete the county's asphalt overlay projects for $130 per ton.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners are discussing an interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte to save money and complete road projects. As inflation increases the cost of asphalt, the county is looking to save the taxpayers money and improve efficiency.

By working with the city, the price of asphalt decreases significantly. In the one and six-year road plans, the price of asphalt is projected at $180 per ton. The company performing the city’s road projects is willing to complete asphalt overlay projects for $130 per ton.

“We are going to pay attention to other municipalities within the county and see if there are other opportunities,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “We want to get other roads taken care of while also being mindful of the taxpayers.”

Two projects with high priority are East Walker Road and West State Farm Road.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners appointed Jason Schultz as the new Lincoln County Highway Superintendent.

“I am excited to be here and be selected and given the faith of the board,” said Jason Schultz. “I look forward to working for many years for Lincoln County.”

Schultz’s projected state date is May 9.

