North Platte Pickleball donates $3,000 to Cody Park Rebuild Project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - April is National Pickleball Month. The sport of pickleball continues to grow exponentially in the North Platte area. The North Platte Pickleball donated $3,000 to the Cody Park Rebuild Project on Friday. It was raised through their Paddle Battle Tournament.

“Cody Park has been in disarray for quite some time and what is going on in our community, as far as development is remarkable, and for all of the other projects the city has going on,” said Barb Baldridge, North Platte Pickleball President. “We feel if we want to have more pickleball courts right away, we need to do our part by raising funds.”

The $400,000 capital campaign aims to build eight tennis courts and nine pickleball courts at Cody Park.

“All of us kids have been playing on lots of courts, but new courts will let us learn new abilities and new techniques,’ said Ian Julius, junior pickleball player.

So far, $45,000 has been raised. They hope to have the new courts built by September of this year.

