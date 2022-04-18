Production of “Laughing at Shakespeare” comes this week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College is hosting their production of “Laughing at Shakespeare” starting this Wednesday, April 20.

The production encompasses parts from 10 different plays by playwright William Shakespeare with a twist: Just the funny stuff.

Bea Webster (left) and Lisselle Lucas (right) rehearsing a scene in North Platte Community College's upcoming production of Laughing at Shakespeare. (Bea Webster (left) and Lisselle Lucas (right) rehearsing a scene in North Platte Community College's upcoming production of Laughing at Shakespeare.)

According to the production’s director, Ritch Galvan, many people don’t realize that lots of Shakespeare’s work is funny.

“We’re doing scenes from his tragedies in here, but they’re very funny scenes,” Galvan said. “I tried to find the funniest scenes from his plays, one from each play, I wanted to go across all of his works and try to find the funniest scenes I could find and put them all on stage for people to see.”

Director Ritch Galvan preparing for upcoming "Laughing at Shakespeare" show. (Director Ritch Galvan preparing for upcoming "Laughing at Shakespeare" show.)

The cast and crew for the show were also thrilled with the production.

”For a lot of people Shakespeare just feels so non-relatable to them, and so by doing this it’s kind of like pushing this relatability into it,” said Lisselle Lucas, performer.

Bea Webster shared that each of the plays is set in a different time period than when they were written in, as a way to add variety to the show.

“Each particular vignette is from a particular era,” said Webster. “Like, there’s Film Noir, there’s 1950s, 1930s. Each one of them has kind of a different take on each one of them.”

Bea Webster rehearsing a scene in North Platte Community College's upcoming production of Laughing at Shakespeare. (Bea Webster rehearsing a scene in North Platte Community College's upcoming production of Laughing at Shakespeare.)

While the production is produced by North Platte Community College, most of the performers aren’t college students. Webster shared that she is retired and wanted to be in the play because she likes learning and performing now that she has free time.

“I have taken theater classes here, and I’ve really enjoyed them,” said Webster. “Now, I just kind of watch for whenever the college has plays that I can maybe have a part in... I just like being here at the college because I learn so much.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.