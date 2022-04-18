Supporting survivors of sexual assault

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The month raises awareness about sexual assault, prevention, and support for victims.

Sexual assault can be defined as any non-consensual sexual act forbidden by Federal, Tribal, or State law, including when the victim cannot consent.

Great Plains Health saw a 26% increase in sexual assault exams from 2020 to 2021. Of that, almost half of the cases came from Lincoln County.

“We see people on their worse days, and our sexual victims are having the absolute worst day of their lives,” said Angela Ambrose, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at GPH. “It is emotionally trying for the victim.”

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest Network, two out of three rapes go unreported. Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

“I don’t want to say we feel their pain but in a way you do,” said Ambrose. “Emotionally, it is difficult. When there are significant injuries, as a nurse, it hurts your heart. Knowing what people have gone through makes it that much worse.”

Great Plains Health has a team of 11 Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners whose motto is “caring for the patient, collecting evidence, and helping get justice.”

“It is a very traumatic and intimate situation,” said Ambrose. “They are assaulted in the worse way possible. It has immediate and long-term effects.”

Victims after an assault may struggle with their relationships with families or a significant other. The assault may be difficult for them to process or move forward. Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners work closely with the Rape, Domestic and Abuse Program to provide survivors with guidance, medical treatment and support.

