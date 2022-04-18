Advertisement

Team Jack Foundation hosts car raffle for cancer research

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Team Jack Foundation is once again giving back to a good cause. A lucky winner could be driving off in new wheels while also making an impact on cancer research.

A 1973 Chevy Corvette Stingray is up for grabs in the second annual car raffle put on by the Team Jack Foundation. Once again, it’s sponsored by Mark Burch Motorsports.

Last year, Team Jack raised $110,000 in their first car raffle event.

“People continue to want to help and want to do more and just to stay involved with Team Jack and what we’re doing, and so the amount of awareness that were able to raise with the fundraiser is huge,” said Kylie Dockter.

So far almost 900 tickets have been sold at $100 a piece. They have already raised $90,000.

For those interested in purchasing a ticket, you have until Tuesday night at midnight to enter. The winner will be announced over a Team Jack Facebook Live at noon on Wednesday.

