Advertisement

Frank tabbed Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Koty Frank is a senior pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Koty Frank is a senior pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Senior Koty Frank has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning.

Frank started on the mound for the Huskers in Nebraska’s combined one-hitter vs. BYU in the series opener. The combined one-hitter was the first for the Big Red since Nate Fisher, Robbie Palkert and Colby Gomes teamed up in a 2-0 win at Baylor on March 9, 2019.

The Tushka, Okla., native pitched 6.2 innings in the no-decision, tying his career-high set earlier this season vs. Northwestern State. Frank’s final line on the night included one hit, seven strikeouts and zero walks in the shutout performance. With Frank on the mound, BYU managed to only have one baserunner reach second base.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronze bust created by Jake Hebbert of legendary announcer Hadley Barrett to be unveiled April...
Hadley Barrett Memorial Unveiling
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Gov. Ricketts (holding bill), State Senators, agricultural leaders, and renewable fuels...
Governor Pete Ricketts signs LB 1261e
Three people speak on the record to confirm allegations of groping by Charles Herbster
Angelica Vazquez helps organize donations for wildfire victims in the Arapahoe area.
Student organizes donation drive for wildfire victims

Latest News

Chase County Track Invite
Longhorns host the Chase County Track and Field Invite
Chase County Invite
Chase County Invite
NPCC vs. Hastings College double header softball game
Knights face Hastings College in a Double Header at Home
NPCC vs. Hastings College Softball Highlights
NPCC vs. Hastings Softball Highlights