Knights face Hastings College in a Double Header at Home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights hosted the Hastings College Broncos at home on a Monday Afternoon for a double header. The Knights came into the match up with a 3-25 record so far on the season. In their previous match ups the Knights fell to Western Nebraska Community College in a double header.

For the first few innings of the first game of the double header things would go back and forth between the Knights and the Broncos. The bats would get going mid-way through the game for North Platte and the Knights would go on to take the first game of the double header 19-11 over the Broncos for their fourth win of the season.

The second game of the double header started a lot like the first, back and forth between both teams. But, it will be the Knights who come away with another big win over the Broncos. North Platte will get the 23-8 win in the second game and improve to 5-25 on the season.

The Knights will return to action Wednesday April 20th at home against Iowa Western Community College.

