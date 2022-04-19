Advertisement

North Platte Airport drops mask mandate

North Platte Airport drops mask mandate.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the first time in two years, travelers will no longer be required to wear masks on things like planes and other forms of public transportation. It comes after a federal ruling out of Florida overturned the mandate Monday.

The North Platte Airport said that they are going to follow the TSA directive and are making wearing masks optional.

“What I can say is throughout this entire time period of when we had masks required the passengers coming in and out of this airport did a really great job of wearing their masks and wearing it for the airline and those surrounding them, so a big thank to everybody who participated and followed through with wearing the masks,” said airport manager Samuel Seafeldt.

Airlines still advise travelers to plan ahead as local mask mandates may still be in effect in other countries.

The CDC still recommending you wear it, but it not an order.

