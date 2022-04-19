Advertisement

Parking lot puddle dubbed ‘Lake Chipotle’ becomes popular tourist spot

"Lake Chipotle" has now been dubbed "the tiniest member of the city of lakes." (WCCO)
By Esme Murphy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Minnesota residents take great pride in their 10,000 lakes, so when a new one popped up in Minneapolis, it got people talking.

But this so-called lake isn’t like the rest, it’s actually a massive puddle in a Chipotle restaurant.

At the entrance to the parking lot, there is a sign that says “Slow: No Wake Zone.”

“It’s become kind of a staple. I’ve been here for a couple of years,” resident Joey Sansa said. “So yeah, it’s kind of an attraction.”

“Lake Chipotle” has its own website, social media accounts and even is on Google Maps.

“I have seen it on social media and people are making Facebook accounts for it and Facebook pages,” another resident Dan Dolan said.

An occasional paddle boarder can even be caught on its waters.

Customers said on a bad day the puddle tends to be smaller, but oftentimes it can cover most of the parking lot.

“Sometimes, it’s even worse. When it’s rained or snowed … usually I have to go around it,” Sansa said.

When it’s really cold, Elavontay Patterson, an employee at the Chipotle, insisted he gets out his skates.

“Sure, I was out on there skating,” Patterson said. “I liked it. I felt it was cool.”

However, not everyone is a fan of the “lake.”

“It’s definitely something that needs to go,” resident Amy Cruz said. “I drive by it once a week ... Sometimes it’s closed, and they have everybody parking out here.”

The mystery manager of the lake’s own website, who goes by Father Hennepin, emailed WCCO, encouraging people to come to see the massive puddle.

“As we exit a long winter, we encourage everyone to go out for a walk, or hop on the bike and find the lake chipotles in their community,” the email said.

Lake Chipotle has even now been dubbed “the tiniest member of the city of lakes. "

