Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska on Friday, April 29.

The “Save America Rally” will be held at the I-80 Speedway. Doors open at 3 p.m. Speakers will take the stage at 5 p.m. ahead of the former president, who is slated to begin speaking at 8 p.m.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is listed as the guest speaker. Trump announced his endorsement for Herbster in October.

Herbster hit the campaign trail last week on a three-city tour with Donald Trump Jr. The duo met with supporters in Grand Island, North Platte and Gering on Wednesday. Shortly after, a report from the Nebraska Examiner revealed the stories of eight women who said Herbster groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations.

A recent poll shows Nebraska’s GOP governor’s race is in a tight race between Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom.

The races at I-80 Speedway scheduled for April 29 have been cancelled.

