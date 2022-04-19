Advertisement

Verizon Wireless is raising minimum wage to $20 an hour

Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager...
Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Verizon Wireless is raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for retail, customer service and inside sales teams.

The company made the announcement Monday, adding that existing employees on these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will automatically be raised to this new rate.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager positions in many markets.

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” said Bourne.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold rally in Nebraska with Herbster as guest speaker
Three people speak on the record to confirm allegations of groping by Charles Herbster
Multiple bystanders are believed to have saved the life of a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s...
Witnesses credited with saving deputy after crash
A jury sides with the family in an errant death notification case. (KCAL, KCBS, KERRIGAN...
Family awarded $1.5 million for wrongly being told family member had died
Bronze bust created by Jake Hebbert of legendary announcer Hadley Barrett to be unveiled April...
Hadley Barrett Memorial Unveiling

Latest News

In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
City of Denver addresses questionable post about 4/20 festival.
‘Sup Denverites?’: City of Denver’s cringeworthy ‘420′ post causes cannabis law confusion