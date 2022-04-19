Warm and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday; Cooling off for Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)-After a cool and sunny Monday, a warming trend is in store for the day Tuesday with the risks of fires, especially for portions of the Panhandle, with a brief cooldown for the day Wednesday.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were around where we should be this time of year for overnight lows with these indicies being in the mid 30s to low 40s with winds around 5 to 15 mph and the direction has changed since this time Monday, with the winds now coming out of the south and east. However, the dew points are still relatively dry with indicies in the 20s. With all these ingredients combined, this leads to the risks for fires for the western portions of our viewing area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Panhandle into the western portions of Greater Nebraska, including Imperial and Ogallala, from 12 p.m. MDT Tuesday until 7 p.m. MDT.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for portions of the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing above average for this time of year with highs approaching the low 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions for the area with winds increasing to around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. This is due to an area of high pressure to our south and east and this high will continue moving eastward during the day Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday, an increase in clouds ahead of our next cold front are in store with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s, with winds shifting from the south and east to the north and west Wednesday morning.

Warm and breezy conditions for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, our cold front will come have come and gone, and this will allow for temperatures to drop slightly than we are seeing Tuesday, which is closer to average with highs in the the mid to upper 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions with winds around 15 to 25 mph and the risks of fires are possible for the Panhandle Wednesday.

Mild conditions for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday and especially Friday, we will be going through another rapid warming trend with temperatures climbing in the 70s for Thursday and then into the 80s and even into the first 90s of the season with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible Friday. Some strong storms are possible on Friday as well. This will continued to be monitored over the next few days.

