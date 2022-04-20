Advertisement

Hadley Barrett Memorial Unveiling

Press Release
Bronze bust created by Jake Hebbert of legendary announcer Hadley Barrett to be unveiled April...
Bronze bust created by Jake Hebbert of legendary announcer Hadley Barrett to be unveiled April 30.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland DAYS, in conjunction with the Wild West Arena Foundation and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee, is set to host the unveiling of the Hadley Barrett Memorial on Saturday, April 30th at 5:00 pm.

The unveiling will take place underneath the Wild West Arena Grandstand.

Barrett announced the Buffalo Bill Rodeo for over 50 years. The North Platte native was one of the most respected announcers in the business, having been named PRCA announcer of the year four times, announcing the National Finals Rodeo five times, and being inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame. He was also known for taking young announcers under his wing and sharing information and encouragement with those young folks.

Hyannis artist Jake Hebbert was commissioned to create the bronze bust which will serve as a reminder of Barrett’s contributions to the sport of Pro Rodeo. The project has been ongoing for several years but gained steam in the spring of 2021 with donations made through North Platte Giving Day.

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to District 177 this fall.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to District 177
Gov. Ricketts (holding bill), State Senators, agricultural leaders, and renewable fuels...
Governor Pete Ricketts signs LB 1261e
Angelica Vazquez helps organize donations for wildfire victims in the Arapahoe area.
Student organizes donation drive for wildfire victims

Latest News

KNOP Severe Outlook 4-21-2022
Warming nicely with lots of sun through Friday afternoon; still breezy to windy
LB596, a bill combined with LB1261e, allows for a credit of 5 cents on each gallon of E15 sold...
Nebraska gas station retailers to receive credit for selling environmentally friendly fuel
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Origins of Street Names in North Platte
TBT: Street Names pt. 1