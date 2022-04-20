Hadley Barrett Memorial Unveiling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland DAYS, in conjunction with the Wild West Arena Foundation and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee, is set to host the unveiling of the Hadley Barrett Memorial on Saturday, April 30th at 5:00 pm.

The unveiling will take place underneath the Wild West Arena Grandstand.

Barrett announced the Buffalo Bill Rodeo for over 50 years. The North Platte native was one of the most respected announcers in the business, having been named PRCA announcer of the year four times, announcing the National Finals Rodeo five times, and being inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame. He was also known for taking young announcers under his wing and sharing information and encouragement with those young folks.

Hyannis artist Jake Hebbert was commissioned to create the bronze bust which will serve as a reminder of Barrett’s contributions to the sport of Pro Rodeo. The project has been ongoing for several years but gained steam in the spring of 2021 with donations made through North Platte Giving Day.

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.