Gov. Ricketts highlights key legislation passed during short session

Wednesday marked the final day of the 107th Nebraska legislative session.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Governor Pete Ricketts gave his end-of-session address at the State Capitol. He highlighted key legislation passed in 2022 including a massive tax relief package passed in just the last week. He also touted efforts to strengthen Nebraska’s water resources, allocate money for public safety and thanked lawmakers for their efforts.

Gov. Ricketts is barred by term limits from running for re-election this year.

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

State Senators won’t convene again until January 2023, after the general election on Nov. 8.

Senators began the final day of the short session by extending sympathy to the family of Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull and honoring him for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving as a volunteer first responder.

