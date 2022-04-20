Masks no longer required on North Platte Public Transit buses

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Effective immediately, masks are no longer required on North Plate Transit buses.

The decision follows an April 18 court ruling ending the national mask mandate on public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

The news comes as public transit officials are working to get their numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

“March 1 of 2019 we did 394 rides in a day and that’s the record so far and it’s probably going to stand for a while,” said bus driver Danny Ragle. “We’re probably in the 250 range per day on average, but it’s really a lot busier service than what people realize.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.