RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT: Mild and partly cloudy conditions Wednesday with warming the rest of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a slightly warmer for this time of year Tuesday, a cold front has arrived across the area and this will cause our temperatures to drop near normal Wednesday, but fire conditions are likely Wednesday as well, with a rebound in temperatures the rest of the workweek.

During the morning Wednesday, conditions were cloudy to mostly cloudy and then reduced to sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures were in the low 40s to low 50s with winds from the north and west and speeds were around 15 to 25 mph and dew points in the 20s and the 30s. With all these ingredients, this poses the threat of fire conditions through the region today with Red Flag Warnings in effect for majoirty of the area from 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday until 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Highs for the day Wednesday will climb into the mid 60s to low 70s with clearing conditions and winds will continue to be an issue with winds continuing to be around 15 to 25 mph and gusts upwards to around 30 mph. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 30s with clear skies and winds will start shifting out of the south and east due to a new area of high pressure moving eastward.

Red Flag warnings in effect for majority of the area Wednesday
Red Flag warnings in effect for majority of the area Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Into Thursday and especially on Friday, we will see our area of high pressure shift towards the east and this will continue to cause temperatures to rebound into the mid to upper 70s for Thursday with sunny skies and winds will increase to around 15 to 25 mph once again. On Friday, temperatures will increase into the mid 80s to mid 90s with late afternoon to evening thunderstorms due to the approach of another storm system. Some storms could be strong to severe. This threat will continue to be monitored over the next few days. On Saturday however, the cold front will be moving through and our temperatures will drop into the low 50s to low 60s with lingering showers in the morning Saturday.

Extreme warmth for the area Friday with evening thunderstorms Friday
Extreme warmth for the area Friday with evening thunderstorms Friday(Andre Brooks)

