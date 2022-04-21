Advertisement

After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board

Some parents brought forward the proposal after the school board allowed a Bible study group during school hours. (Source: WHP/CNN)
By WHP staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - A proposed “Satan club” at a Pennsylvania school was voted down Tuesday.

A school board in York voted eight to one against approving the after-school program designed for children as young as 5.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder said it doesn’t support worshiping Satan or any religion but, rather, teaches rational and scientific ways of thinking.

Some parents reportedly asked for the program in response to the board green-lighting a Bible study group during school hours.

Hundreds of people showed up to protest.

Members from the Satanic Temple said the debate is far from over and said they’re considering legal action.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder says the school board does not have the authority to decide which religious organizations can hold after-school clubs.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Firefighters battled a large fire at ABC Recycling in North Platte Friday, April 22, 2022.
Recycling facility in North Platte catches fire
Evacuation order for Benkelman issued Friday afternoon.
Emergency evacuation order for Benkelman due to wildfire
Fire 3-4 miles east of Gothenburg, Thursday night. The fire, located in a marshy area, was out...
Chief says cigarette likely started Thursday evening fire near Gothenburg
Austin Roberts celebrates his prom at the hospital.
Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital

Latest News

Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Fire north of Cambridge Friday afternoon
Cambridge residents in evacuation order due to fire
The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster files lawsuit against State Senator who accused him of groping