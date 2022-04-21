Advertisement

‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METHUEN, Mass. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner is sharing his newfound wealth with a friend who had recently helped him and his family.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Eric Cochrane won the $1 million prize in the lottery’s $10 million Winter Riches instant ticket game on April 15.

Cochrane told lottery officials that he planned on splitting his winnings with his friend John Galvin after Galvin helped him fix his son’s guitar at no charge.

Galvin said he did not charge Cochrane for the repair as Cochrane’s son had a health issue that week.

Cochrane insisted that Galvin accept at least $40. When Galvin refused, Cochrane said he decided to purchase two $20 instant tickets and told Galvin he would split the money if he won $1 million.

Later that day, the two friends were on their way to the lottery headquarters.

Cochrane selected the cash option in receiving a one-time payment of $650,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in the Methuen area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris released from the hospital in Omaha on Thursday,...
Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris facing long recovery
Firefighters battled a large fire at ABC Recycling in North Platte Friday, April 22, 2022.
Recycling facility in North Platte catches fire
Evacuation order for Benkelman issued Friday afternoon.
Emergency evacuation order for Benkelman due to wildfire
Fire 3-4 miles east of Gothenburg, Thursday night. The fire, located in a marshy area, was out...
Chief says cigarette likely started Thursday evening fire near Gothenburg
Austin Roberts celebrates his prom at the hospital.
Nebraska teen celebrates prom in the hospital

Latest News

Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Fire north of Cambridge Friday afternoon
Cambridge residents in evacuation order due to fire
The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster files lawsuit against State Senator who accused him of groping