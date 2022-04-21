Warm conditions for Thursday; High Winds, Red Flag and Severe Weather possible Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a mild and sunny Wednesday, the outdoor thermostat will continue to increase. Fire conditions, along with strong winds, and severe weather all possible Friday.

During the morning Thursday, temperatures were in the 30s and the 40s, which is where we should be this time of year to slightly above average with clear to partly cloudy skies and winds were around the east with speeds around 5 to 10 mph and dew points in the 20s. During the day Thursday, temperatures will increase rapidly due to our area of high pressure moving towards the east and the highs Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 70s with winds increasing to around 20 to 30 mph and conditions throughout the area will be sunny to partly cloudy. Overnight Thuirsday, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with increased cloud cover.

Warm day ahead of us for the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the day Friday, the risks of fires increase with a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Greater Nebraska from 12 p.m. CDT until 9 p.m. CDT Friday. Persons should take precautions including no burning and dispose of flammable objects properly.

Red Flag Warnings in effect for Greater Nebraska Friday (Andre Brooks)

With a strong storm system moving into the area Friday, with the strong gradient that will be moving into the area, strong winds will be coming into play and with that, a High Wind Watch is in effect for the majority of Greater Nebraska from 12 p.m. CDT Friday until 3 a.m. CDT. Winds of 20 to 40 mph, with gusts around 50 to 60 mph is possible in some areas.

High Wind Watch in effect for majority of the area Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Also with this storm system, with upper level winds being strong, ample moisture, warm to hot conditions and upper level cooling into the upper portions of the atmosphere, this could set the stage for some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Level 2 to 3 out of 5 (slight to enhanced) chance of severe weather. Meaning damaging winds of 70 to 80 mph, hail of the size of quarters, and a tornado or two are possible. Highs before the system moves through will climb into the first 90 degree temperatures of the year.

A slight to enhanced chance of severe weather possible for our area Friday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.