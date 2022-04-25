Balancing health benefits and budget

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners looked at balancing the county’s budget while reviewing the rising cost of health insurance claims. Employee benefits are one of the largest line items for the county’s budget. There are multiple factors contributing to an increase in health insurance claims.

The county is working with other programs to find fiscally responsible solutions.

“It is a huge expense to the county and we have some increases coming,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “We are going to have to find creative ways with the rest of our budget and be mindful of the overall budget for the taxpayers.”

The county has provided preventative health programs which provide blood work and cancer screenings. Lincoln County will be a pilot for a new program for employee benefits software which gives employees more control of their benefits and changes.

