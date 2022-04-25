Advertisement

Balancing health benefits and budget

Lincoln County Commissioners
The Lincoln County Commissioners are working on balancing the budget as health care claims...
The Lincoln County Commissioners are working on balancing the budget as health care claims increase.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners looked at balancing the county’s budget while reviewing the rising cost of health insurance claims. Employee benefits are one of the largest line items for the county’s budget. There are multiple factors contributing to an increase in health insurance claims.

The county is working with other programs to find fiscally responsible solutions.

“It is a huge expense to the county and we have some increases coming,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “We are going to have to find creative ways with the rest of our budget and be mindful of the overall budget for the taxpayers.”

The county has provided preventative health programs which provide blood work and cancer screenings. Lincoln County will be a pilot for a new program for employee benefits software which gives employees more control of their benefits and changes.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driveway to Taylor home, south of Cambridge
Family affected by fire is grateful for community; wants improved emergency communication for the future
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Level three services for John “JP” Trumble, Friday
Mike Troxel Track and Field Invite
Hershey hosts the Mike Troxel Track and Field Meet
A coalition of unions that represents more than 105,000 railroad workers said Monday that...
Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a new deal
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

Latest News

State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls dies
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Fire crews report Road 702 wildfire 74% contained
Family remembers ex-fire chief killed in southwest Nebraska wildfires
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting
Changes in the weather pattern will commence Thursday
Mostly cloudy and warm Wednesday; Changes coming late week