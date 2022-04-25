Advertisement

Child injured after concrete thrown at vehicle; Suspect arrested

Sigfredo Navarro was arrested after it was reported he threw a concrete chunk through a...
Sigfredo Navarro was arrested after it was reported he threw a concrete chunk through a vehicle's window in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Department of Corrections for throwing concrete at a vehicle over the weekend, according to police.

Sigredo Navarro, 39, was arrested for first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Police were responding to a suspicious call for service late Saturday night in the 700 block of North Custer.

According to police, Navarro was carrying a chunk of concrete and threw it through a vehicle’s window, shattering it.

GIPD said a 9-year-old, who was in the backseat, was hit and sustained multiple injuries including orbital fractures, nasal fractures and a cerebral concussion.

Police are still working to determine if Navarro knew the people in the vehicle.

Captain Jim Duering said it’s believed he was under the influence of meth at the time.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

