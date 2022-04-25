Guardians of the Children celebrate local youth

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During April, child advocacy groups raise awareness about child abuse awareness and prevention. On Saturday, local families came together at the D&N Event Center for the Guardians of the Children – Flat rock Chapters’ Annual Family Appreciation Day. This year, the organization gave away over 200 bikes in addition to providing lots of activities for the children.

“We have been jumping on the bounce house, running around playing games, basketball ring toss, a cakewalk, plus I ran around all over this place,” said Karleigh Little.

Some of the agencies supporting this year’s event included the North Platte Police Department, RDAP, the Lincoln County CASA and many others.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.