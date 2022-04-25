Lincoln County receives funding supporting crime victims

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each year, Lincoln County sees around 1,200 victims of crimes. Many times, those victims are unheard and unseen, and the criminals in their cases take precedent over their justice. The week of April 24 to April 30 is recognized as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The goal is to promote the public’s awareness of rights and services for victims of all types.

“It wasn’t until 1981 that Ronald Regan saw that victims of crime never had any rights,” said Cindy Korf, Director of the Victims Witness Unit. After that, he put it into law and that’s where changes began.”

Lincoln County is one of the 40 recipients nationwide that is receiving funds from the National Crime Victims Community Awareness Project.

On Wednesday, April 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn, there will be a tree planting in recognition of victims. There will also be free stress balls and recognition to the various agencies that support victims of crimes.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.