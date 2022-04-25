Advertisement

Sen. Slama files countersuit against Herbster

State Sen. Julie Slama
State Sen. Julie Slama(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attorney for Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama announced Monday that they’ve filed an answer and counterclaim aimed to refute Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s defamation lawsuit and claims damages for sexual battery.

On Friday, Herbster filed a lawsuit in Johnson County to “restore Charles Herbster’s good name and reputation and to oppose the false claims made against him,” a news released stated.

The Nebraska Examiner first reported the stories of eight women, including Slama, who say Herbster groped them at public events. Slama, in a statement, confirmed that as she walked by Herbster at a political event in 2019, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately. The incident reportedly happened in the middle of a crowded ballroom at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner. The other women accusing Herbster chose to remain anonymous but the Nebraska Examiner reported they corroborated six of the women’s accounts with at least one witness to each incident.

Below is a statement from Slama’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driveway to Taylor home, south of Cambridge
Family affected by fire is grateful for community; wants improved emergency communication for the future
Thank you for your service to your neighbors, community, and state.
Level three services for John “JP” Trumble, Friday
Mike Troxel Track and Field Invite
Hershey hosts the Mike Troxel Track and Field Meet
A coalition of unions that represents more than 105,000 railroad workers said Monday that...
Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a new deal
State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln,...
4 Nebraska state senators launch support fund for ‘survivors and witnesses’ of Herbster misconduct

Latest News

State Sen. Rich Pahls served on Omaha City Council, representing Dist. 5, before he was elected...
Nebraska State Sen. Rich Pahls dies
Nebraska State Patrol drone pilots assisted with aerial monitoring of the Road 702 wildfire.
Fire crews report Road 702 wildfire 74% contained
Family remembers ex-fire chief killed in southwest Nebraska wildfires
Vincent Nagel, 40, was arrested on several charges including attempted first degree murder in...
Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting
Changes in the weather pattern will commence Thursday
Mostly cloudy and warm Wednesday; Changes coming late week