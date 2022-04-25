TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. (Press Release) - The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 13 Nebraska counties may receive emergency prescription refills now through May 4 due to the Complex Spring Fires.

The counties impacted are Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Cheyenne, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Frontier, Hayes, Perkins, Red Willow, Scotts Bluff and Thomas.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

They may also search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit State of Emergency Alert: Nebraska Spring Fires Complex | TRICARE Pharmacy Program | Express Scripts (express-scripts.com) for updates.

