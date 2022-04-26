Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers ex-fire chief killed in southwest Nebraska wildfires
Four Knights sign to continue playing at the next level
Four Knights sign to continue playing at the next level
Driveway to Taylor home, south of Cambridge
Family affected by fire is grateful for community; wants improved emergency communication for the future
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Allen Evans, 30, was arrested for sexual assault of a patient at Beatrice State Development...
BSDC employee arrested for sexual assault of patient

Latest News

Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom
Top three Republican Gubernatorial candidates raise nearly $20 million
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster files lawsuit against State Senator who accused him of groping
Democrat voters are switching parties ahead of the Nebraska primary election.
Nebraska Democrats re-registering as Republicans before the state’s primary election
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
‘A smear campaign’: Herbster again denies accusations of sexual misconduct
Brad Ashford
Funeral services set for former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford