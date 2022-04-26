Advertisement

Omaha-area soccer coach pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

(Sarpy County)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha-area soccer coach faces up to 50 years in prison.

Kyle Marek pled no contest to a charge of attempted child enticement, which is a class-two felony. Marek made his first court appearance nearly one year ago.

Marek was a coach with Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant coach for Papillion-La Vista Schools.

He allegedly sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to two children he was coaching. The victims were 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Marek is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

