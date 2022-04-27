Four Knights sign to continue playing at the next level

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four Knights from the Men’s Basketball Team at North Platte Community College signed the dotted line to continue playing basketball at the next level.

Trevon Dennis a Freshman Forward from Paris, Texas will continue playing College Basketball at York College in York, Nebraska. Over his time as a Knight started in 19 games, had 191 points and made 44 assists. While at York Trevon plans to pursue a degree in Cyber Security. Trevon says his time at North Platte has made him into the basketball player that he is today and had personally seen a lot of growth during his time there.

“It’s really just all about toughness here. And just having staying in the gym and being committed with the guys that are on the team. We just go out there and grow. Like my Freshman Year just 40 minutes every game, so that made us grow a lot and we were all Freshman and that made us grow a lot. Then this year we beat the number one team and the number two team and we came up short against McCook and didn’t get to go on and play in the tournament, but it was hard but there was a lot of growth there as a team. So as guys sign it just shows that at the next level we’ll be able to show the growth that we had here,” explains Dennis.

Timur Krupaliga a Freshman forward from Sarajevo, Bosnia will head to The University of Arkansas Monticello to play next. During Timur’s time at North Platte he started in 24 games, had 264 points and made 49 assists. One of the reasons Timur chose Monticello as his next stop is because of their emphasis on the “bigs” or power forwards. With more and more of the sport being guard focused, Timur felt here he would get lot’s of playing time.

“The coaches really wanted me there and their play style is they play to their big’s a lot and everything goes through their big’s and that’s something I’ve been looking to so I have a lot of playing time and get a lot of balls,” says Krupalija.

Nico Felici a Freshman guard from Omaha signs to Rockhurst University to continue playing basketball. During Nico’s time as a Knight he started in 21 games, made 348 points and made 66 assists. While at Rockhurst Nico plans to pursue a degree in Marketing. Nico credits his teammates and his coaches at North Platte for making him into the player that he is today.

“My teammates really pushed me a lot to be better, so where I was less consistent in the beginning became more consistent at the end. I give them all the credit because they push me to be better everyday in practice along with Coach Erikson and Coach O’Connor. So I just give them a lot of credit for making me the player that I am,” explains Felici.

Nolan Sughroue a Freshman guard from Hastings Nebraska will be continuing his basketball career next season at Mayville State University. During is time at North Platte Nolan started in eight games, had 114 points and made 26 assists. While at Mayville State Nolan plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration and is also considering Education. Nolan has enjoyed his time as a Knight and the relationships that he’s made.

“Over the course of two years I’ve had a great experience, I’ve built a great relationship with all my teammates, got to know the coaches really well. I’m definetly gonna miss these two years. I’m gonna cherish this time and I’ve had a great experience overall,” says Sughroue.

