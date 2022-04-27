Grand Island man facing attempted murder charge in Monday’s shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been arrested for a shooting that took place at Island Inn Motel on South Locust Monday.

Following the investigation, Grand Island Police Tactical Response Team served a high-risk search warrant Tuesday night at 1404 John St. The result of that warrant was the arrest of 40-year-old Vincent Nagel.

Nagel was arrested for attempted 1st-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Captain Jim Duering with Grand Island Police said it is a little worrying they haven’t found the gun used.

“Even with all the shooting incidents that have been taking place our primary focus is going to remain on those weapon offenses and applying the applicable statutes and getting those people locked up getting the guns off the street where they don’t belong,” Captain Duering said.

These charges were the result of the investigation in which it is alleged that Nagel fired a handgun at 31-year-old Joaquin Garcia, narrowly missing him, and striking an occupied structure. Also contacted and arrested during the warrant were 20-year-old Grand Island male Alex Cruz, who was arrested in reference to a flight to avoid incident also reported on Monday involving a vehicle belonging to Nagel, and Ryan Fuentes, a 32-year-old Kearney male, who was arrested on numerous unrelated Hall County Warrants.

Even with all the arrests, Captain Duering told Local4 News the incident is still highly disturbing.

“Not only is it concerning because we thought he fired the gun with the intent of killing someone, but the negligence of hitting an occupied structure and somebody not even involved in the original altercation could have also been hurt,” Captain Duering said. “There was just a ton of concern for its situation in its entirety.”

Portions of this investigation are still underway. However, Grand Island Police now works with the knowledge that the great work involved in this investigation and warrant service, will result in a safer community while that happens.

