Lexington Middle School hosts reading banquet.

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - Lexington Middle School celebrated the importance of reading with a special banquet Monday.

This year’s theme was “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Teachers and students came together to host the event and helped decorate tables with book they read in their homerooms.

“We have the Million Book Club and we have kids that read over a million words this year and I’m extremely glad that we have some voracious readers in the building and they’ve been good role models for other students as well,” said principal Scott West. “It just continues to push forward that idea that reading is going to help you become a better learner, it’s going to help you become a better leader in life, and reading is the key.”

The event started as a major fundraiser for the school library in 2007, but later transitioned into a family event. Families only pay $1 to attend.

“I think it’s really nice to see parents doing something fun with their kids and just have that tie, support, and reading in their homes, and just kind of remind and give them book recommendations from the tables,” said librarian Erin Hanna. “I don’t know, it does my heart good to see teachers and students interact in this manner outside of school.”

The carnival-themed event featured jugglers and trivia. It also partnered with the YMCA for the outdoor activities. More than 300 families attended the banquet.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.