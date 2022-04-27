Nebraska Passport program begins Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - This summer, you’ll have the chance to discover all the different things that makes Nebraska great.

The 2022 Nebraska Passport program gets underway Sunday, May 1. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations.

“We are always so excited for the start of the Passport season,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “The pent-up excitement leads to such a rush in the first few weeks and seeing the reaction from the tourism industry makes it such a fun program to watch. We are very proud of the way this program continues to be embraced by communities in Nebraska.”

More than 22,000 Passport booklets have been requested as of April 22. Last year, a record-breaking 1,322 participants finished all 70 stops.

The 2022 Passport will run from May 1 through September 30 and features 70 attractions organized into 10 categories, including: Animal Magnetism, Buy Ways, Caf-Fiendishly Good, Chow, Baby, Do-It-Yourselfie, Family Fun, Farm to Fork, Hometown History, Sewing, And So On and Thirst-Place Winners.

There are several stops in the Tri-Cities. A full list of this year’s stops and prizes can be found at the new nebraskapassport.com.

Passports will be available at all 70 participating stops starting May 1 or can be ordered at nebraskapassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.

