North Platte Tree Board donates trees to local schools

The North Platte Tree Board donates trees to local third and fourth grade students.
The North Platte Tree Board donates trees to local third and fourth grade students.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Arbor Day is Friday. The North Platte Tree Board is ensuring students learn to have a love for trees.

The non-profit organization is distributing 610 Colorado Blue Spruce trees to local third and fourth graders. The trees are from the Bessey Ranger District at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey.

Tree Board Consultant Mary Schimman said the trees should be watered daily for two weeks and then once a week after that.

